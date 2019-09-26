Clint Hurdle expects to return as Pirates manager in 2020 despite Pittsburgh's second-half meltdown

The Pirates have been an utter mess since the All-Star break this season. Heading into Wednesday night, the Pirates had gone 22-46 since the break, which extrapolates to a 162-game pace of 52 wins. They've had losing streaks of eight, nine and nine games and have set records for runs allowed in series, among other on-field humiliations.

Despite the collapse, it appears manager Clint Hurdle will be back next season. General manager Neal Huntington could stay put as well. Hurdle spoke about his future with the franchise in an interview with The Athletic:

Clint Hurdle believes his job is secure. Hurdle told The Athletic on Wednesday that he recently received assurance from the organization that he will be back as manager next year.

And later:

Hurdle's return would seem to suggest his boss Huntington isn't going anywhere either, although his fate at this time is unclear.

This second half has screamed for a complete housecleaning in Pittsburgh, and yet, it appears the in-charge parties are going to retain their jobs.

It's a bit astounding, until we realize a simple reality: Pirates owner Bob Nutting is notoriously cheap and both Huntington and Hurdle are signed through the 2021 season. Nutting not wanting to pay two GMs and two managers for two seasons makes all the sense in the world for the club, win-loss record and clubhouse issues be damned.

Hurdle is about to wrap up his ninth season with the Pirates. He has a .504 winning percentage in Pittsburgh and took the Pirates to the playoffs for three straight seasons from 2013-2015.