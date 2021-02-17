Veteran closer Cody Allen has retired at age 32 and after parts of eight seasons in MLB. Cleveland, with whom Allen spent seven seasons, announced Allen's decision on Wednesday.

Allen was a longshot as the 698th overall pick of the 2011 draft out of High Point University, and he wound up setting Cleveland's franchise record with 153 saves. Allen added to that tally by picking up four saves with the Angels in 2019, his final season. During and after that season, he as unable to stick with the Twins, Cubs, and Rangers and did not appear in the majors in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Across those eight seasons, Allen pitched to a 3.14 ERA/135 ERA+ with 593 strikeouts in 463 2/3 innings. He converted 87 percent of his career save opportunities and boasted a 3.10 ERA and 3.50 K/BB ratio in 17 postseason appearances.

Allen never made an All-Star team, but he did finish sixth in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2013.