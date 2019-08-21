Cody Bellinger's pants fall down as he slides into third base, drives in 100th RBI of season in the process
Cody Bellinger hits a season landmark and has an embarrassing moment all at once
Cody Bellinger drove in his 100th run of the season on Tuesday night, a career high, but almost lost his pants while doing so. In the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Toronto Blue Jays the star had to figure out his clothing situation before he was able to celebrate his milestone.
With the bases loaded and a 3-2 count in the bottom of the fourth, Bellinger hit one into the right-center field gap, clearing the bases and putting him at 100 RBI for the season. As he attempted to advance to third, he slid and caused his pants to go well below where they normally sit.
Ironically the broadcaster said "Bellinger streaking for third." Hindsight really is everything.
Bellinger's belt appeared to snap, causing the pants to fall down as he slid to third. The 24-year-old laughed it off, received help getting up and went over to the dugout to get a new belt.
The Dodgers had a 5-2 lead before Bellinger's bases clearing hit, so taking the chance of sliding into third was a risk he could take. He was out on the play and ended the inning, but got a couple more on the board before doing so. L.A.'s dominance continued for the rest of the game and the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays, 16-3.
