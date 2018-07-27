Cole Hamels traded to Cubs along with cash for package headlined by Eddie Butler
Hamels has battled home-run problems all season
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to trade for Texas Rangers southpaw Cole Hamels. The Rangers will receive right-hander Eddie Butler, right-handed prospect Rollie Lacy, and a player to be named in return. The Cubs will also reportedly be picking up a just a portion of Hamels' remaining salary obligations.
Hamels has a 4.72 ERA and 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 starts this season. He's been hit hard in July, yielding 28 hits and 25 runs in 17 innings. Hamels also has had a home-run problem all season long, permitting 18 per nine innings.
It's worth noting that 16 of his 23 home runs allowed have come at home -- that despite throwing nearly the same amount of innings. In fact, the Cubs could be betting that a move away from Arlington will help Hamels get back on track.
At minimum, he gives them additional rotation depth to use while Yu Darvish is out injured and Tyler Chatwood is busy walking the world.
Besides, the Cubs are mostly betting money here. Hamels is due what's left on his $23.5 million salary, plus a $6 million buyout on next year's club option. The Cubs were rumored to be willing to cover $5 million of that sum:
Butler, 27, has pitched to an 81 ERA+ across parts of five big-league seasons. With the Cubs over the last two seasons, he has an ERA of 3.98 in 11 starts and 10 relief appearances. Coming up through the Rockies' system, Butler was widely regarded as a top-50 overall prospect.
Lacy, 23, was not ranked in MLB.com's top 30 for the Cubs system. The 2017 draft pick has split this season between two levels, posting a 2.45 ERA and 3.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for July 27
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Friday
-
Hader booed on road after home ovation
The Giants crowd let Hader know what they thought when he entered Thursday's game
-
Rumor mill: Cubs covering $5M for Hamels
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB DFS, July 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Thursday: A's win, close gap on M's
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action
-
MLB rumors: Cubs agree to Hamels trade
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball