College Baseball: Florida State's Mike Martin becomes NCAA's all-time winningest coach
Martin has been the point man for the Seminoles since 1980
College baseball has a new most winningest head coach.
The Florida State Seminoles topped the Clemson Tigers in 13 innings on Saturday, providing Mike Martin his 1,976th victory. That, in turn, means Martin has surpassed Augie Garrido as the NCAA's all-time wins leader. Garrido, known for his time at Texas, passed away this year.
Here's what Martin said about claiming the record as his own, per the Tallahassee Democrat:
"The record means that for awhile it's going to have Florida State's name (on it). That's what means so much to me because that's the university that gave me a chance to coach. I'm very fortunate. I love my university."
Martin, who played at Florida State, took over the program in 1980. The Seminoles have not won a College World Series under his watch, though they have finished as the runner-up twice. Don't feel too bad for Martin, however, as it's clear his legacy at FSU is secure: the Seminoles play on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium.
The Seminoles have never suffered a losing season under Martin's watch.
