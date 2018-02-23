College baseball: How to watch, stream Coastal Carolina on SportsLive

Coastal Carolina is a consistent superpower in the baseball world, so SportsLive is happy to bring it to your home. CC is coming off of a relatively down 2017, going 37-18-1 a year removed from winning a national championship in 2016. Cubs' second baseman Tommy La Stella is a CC product, and Coastal Carolina is looking to produce more big league caliber talent.

With that in mind, SportsLive will be airing three CC games in three days. Illinois, West Virginia and VCU will all be facing the Chanticleers, and they'll have their work cut out for them. Coastal Carolina is trying to get itself back into title striking positions, and after a 4-1 start it certainly looks like it has the talent to compete with the best in baseball in season.

How to watch, stream CC vs. Illinois

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24



Saturday, Feb. 24 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Streaming: SportsLive



SportsLive Location: Springs Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina



How to watch, stream CC vs. West Virginia

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25



Sunday, Feb. 25 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Streaming: SportsLive



SportsLive Location: Springs Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

How to watch, stream CC vs. VCU

Date: Monday, Feb. 26



Monday, Feb. 26 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Streaming: SportsLive



SportsLive Location: Springs Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

