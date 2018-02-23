College baseball: How to watch, stream Coastal Carolina on SportsLive
One of the most celebrated programs in baseball is looking to continue its run
Coastal Carolina is a consistent superpower in the baseball world, so SportsLive is happy to bring it to your home. CC is coming off of a relatively down 2017, going 37-18-1 a year removed from winning a national championship in 2016. Cubs' second baseman Tommy La Stella is a CC product, and Coastal Carolina is looking to produce more big league caliber talent.
With that in mind, SportsLive will be airing three CC games in three days. Illinois, West Virginia and VCU will all be facing the Chanticleers, and they'll have their work cut out for them. Coastal Carolina is trying to get itself back into title striking positions, and after a 4-1 start it certainly looks like it has the talent to compete with the best in baseball in season.
How to watch, stream CC vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Streaming: SportsLive
- Location: Springs Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
How to watch, stream CC vs. West Virginia
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 25
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Streaming: SportsLive
- Location: Springs Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
How to watch, stream CC vs. VCU
- Date: Monday, Feb. 26
- Time: Noon ET
- Streaming: SportsLive
- Location: Springs Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
SportsLive: SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.
