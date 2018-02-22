College baseball: How to watch, stream Long Beach State vs. TCU on SportsLive

Baseball season is storming back, which means it's time to gear up for matchups on SportsLive. Long Beach State is trying to recover from a stumble out of the gate against TCU. After winning its first game, LBS has dropped three in a row -- two to Saint Mary's and one to USC.

It won't find its schedule getting any easier, however. TCU is 2-1 to start the year, and is trying to reassert itself after a heartbreaking loss in last year's College World Series semifinals to Florida after forcing a a decisive game from the loser's bracket. It will be a long road to get there, but everyone knows the old adage by now: You have to take it one game at a time.

TCU will try to do just that against Long Beach State. Although it is, as always, expected to compete for the College World Series this year, it's still early in the season.

Here's what you'll need to know to watch these two teams live:

How to watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 22



Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT)

Streaming: SportsLive



Location: Lupton Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas



