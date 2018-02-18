College baseball player pulls a Fernando Tatis, hits two grand slams in one inning

We are still a month away from MLB Opening Day, but this weekend, the NCAA Division I regular season opened across the country. Here is our college baseball preview.

The 2018 season started with a bang for Santa Clara senior infielder Jake Brodt. On Saturday, Brodt pulled a Fernando Tatis and clubbed two grand slams in one inning during his team's win over Boston College (SC 20, BC 9). Here's the video:

GRAND SLAM @JakeBrodt30

GRAND SLAM @JakeBrodt30



That’s right, one man hit 2 GRAND SLAMS IN ONE INNING!! 😱😱



(Via @SCU_Baseball)pic.twitter.com/FpqVYPSBsv — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) February 18, 2018

According to the NCAA, Brodt is the seventh Division I player to hit two grand slams in one inning since record tracking started in 1957. He's the first to do it since former Astros prospect T.J. Soto did it for Louisiana Tech against Western Kentucky in 2000.

After the game Brodt admitted that yes, having a chance to do a very cool baseball thing was on his mind when he stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded for a second time that inning. From the NCAA:

"It was definitely on my mind," said Brodt when the opportunity came up to potentially hit a second grand slam. "How often do you come up with that type of situation twice in an inning. I just tried to stay comfortable in the box and not try to do too much with it. I knew right off the bat when I hit it." ... "For the first homerun, I was in a position where I couldn't tie the game or put us ahead at that point so I was just trying to get a base hit," said Brodt. "Luckily the pitcher game me a pitch I could handle. I just tried to put my team in a position to score and I'm glad everyone carried that momentum the rest of the game. "

Back on April 23, 1999, Tatis became the first and so far only player in MLB history to his two grand slams in one inning. Amazingly enough, Tatis hit both grand slams against the same pitcher, Chan Ho Park. To the action footage

Brodt's two grand slams were part of a 14-run seventh inning -- 14-run seventh inning! -- for the Broncos. He went 3-for-10 with 10 RBI in the game overall.