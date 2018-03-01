College baseball: Virginia caps off a wild 11-inning no-hitter with a walk-off win

The Division I baseball season is barely two weeks old, but we may have already seen the wildest game of the year.

Wednesday night, the University of Virginia Cavaliers outlasted the College of William & Mary Tribe in 11 innings (UVA 4, WM 3). Virginia walked off and threw a combined no-hitter. The crazy thing? The Cavaliers almost lost the no-hitter.

William & Mary held a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 11th, but Virginia loaded the bases with one out, and a throwing error allowed both the tying and winning runs to cross the plate. Check it out:

Here is how it all ended... One of the wildest games you will ever see pic.twitter.com/5e9p6qQluC — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 1, 2018

A walk-off two-run error in the 11th inning of a combined no-hitter. Crazy. Six Virginia pitchers contributed to the no-hit effort. Here are the pitching lines:

Six Virginia pitchers combined for an 11-inning no-hitter Wednesday. VirginiaSports.com

The Cavaliers allowed three runs in the 11-inning no-hitter thanks to seven walks, one hit batsman, three wild pitches, and four errors. Three of those errors came with two outs in the top of the 11th inning, allowing William & Mary to take the lead.

"You hear this all the time but if you stay around the game of baseball long enough you see something you haven't seen before," said Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor to VirginiaSports.com after the game. "An 11-inning no-hitter, a collection of guys that pitched good but made some big pitches at clutch times. To have to come back and win it at the end and to have a no-hitter on the same night, is really really special."

The no-hitter was the sixth in Virginia history and the first combined no-hitter in program history. It was the school's first no-no since Milwaukee Brewers 2015 supplemental first round pick Nathan Kirby struck out 18 University of Pittsburgh Panthers in 2014.