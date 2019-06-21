College World Series 2019: Schedule, start times, bracket, matchups heading into the final four

The 2019 College World Series started on Saturday, June 15 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. What began as a 64-team tournament has been reduced to four teams through three previous rounds of play: the regionals -- in which teams were sorted into 16 four-team groups playing a round-robin format -- then the super regionals, where the 16 winners of the regionals were paired up into eight best-of-three sets -- and finally the four best-of-three quarterfinal sets, which thinned the field to four.

For the next round, the semifinals, the four teams will play under double-elimination rules. The two teams left standing will then square off in a best-of-three set (beginning on Monday, June 24) to determine who is the 2019 NCAA champion.

Below you'll be able to find all the pertinent information for the tournament, ranging from the teams in the field to the tournament schedule. For a printable version of the tournament bracket, click here. Consider this your one-stop shop for the 2019 College World Series.

Let's begin by naming the four teams involved and providing their rankings -- note that the teams were seeded prior to the start of the round-of-64: No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Texas Tech, Louisville, and Michigan.

Let's move on to the schedule -- do remember that we'll be updating this part daily to reflect the games' results.

Tournament schedule

Saturday, June 15

• Game 1: Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

• Game 2: Florida State 1, Arkansas 0

Sunday, June 16

• Game 3: Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

• Game 4: Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4

Monday, June 17

• Game 5: Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4 (Arkansas eliminated)

• Game 6: Michigan 2, Florida State 0

Wednesday, June 19

• Game 7: Louisville 5, Auburn 3 (Auburn eliminated)

• Game 8: Vanderbilt 6, Mississippi State 3

• Game 9: Texas Tech 4, Florida State 1 (Florida State eliminated)

Thursday, June 20

• Game 10: Louisville 4, Mississippi State 3 (Mississippi State eliminated)

Friday, June 21

• Game 11: Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. ET

• Game 12: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22

• Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 2 p.m. ET

• Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 7 p.m. ET

College World Series finals schedule

Monday, June 24

• College World Series finals, Game 1. 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25

• College World Series finals, Game 2. 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 26

• College World Series finals, Game 3 (if necessary). 7 p.m. ET

