This year's NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament began with 64 teams, and now the field has been whittled down to eight. Those final eight teams are meeting in Omaha for the 2021 Men's College World Series. Thanks to COVID-19, the Men's College World Series wasn't held last year, which means Vanderbilt, winner of the 2019 tournament, will be in Omaha as the defending champions.

As dominating absences go, Arkansas, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament and the consensus best team in the country during the regular season, won't be there -- NC State upset them in the Fayetteville super regional.

The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean, and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion. Action kicked off on Saturday, June 19. Check out the 2021 College World Series schedule and scores below.

College World Series schedule, scores, live stream

Saturday, June 19

Saturday, June 19



NC State 10, Stanford 4

Vanderbilt 7, Arizona 6

Sunday, June 20



Virginia 6, Tennessee 0

Mississippi State 2, Texas 1

Monday, June 21



Stanford vs. Arizona, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU



NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Tuesday, June 22



Tennessee vs. Texas, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU



Virginia vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 23



TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, June 24



TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, June 25



TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN



TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Saturday, June 26



TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2/fuboTV (if necessary)



TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

College World Series Finals

Monday, June 28: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, June 29: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 30: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (if necessary)

College World Series field

Below you'll find each team listed with their conference, their 2021 record, their pre-tournament ranking in the D1Baseball.com poll, the number of College World Series appearances in program history (counting 2021), and the number of national championships in program history.

Tennessee

Conference: SEC

Record: 50-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 2

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 0

Texas

Conference: Big 12

Record: 47-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 3

Men's College World Series appearances: 37

National Championships: 6

Vanderbilt

Conference: SEC

Record: 45-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 4

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 2

Arizona

Conference: Pac-12

Record: 45-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 5

Men's College World Series appearances: 18

National Championships: 4

Stanford

Conference: Pac-12

Record: 38-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 7

Men's College World Series appearances: 17

National Championships: 2

Mississippi State

Conference: SEC

Record: 45-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 11

Men's College World Series appearances: 12

National Championships: 0

NC State

Conference: ACC

Record: 35-18

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 16

Men's College World Series appearances: 3

National Championships: 0

Virginia

Conference: ACC

Record: 35-25

Pre-tournament ranking: Unranked

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 1