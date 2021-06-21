This year's NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament began with 64 teams, and now the field has been whittled down to eight. Those final eight teams are meeting in Omaha for the 2021 Men's College World Series. Thanks to COVID-19, the Men's College World Series wasn't held last year, which means Vanderbilt, winner of the 2019 tournament, will be in Omaha as the defending champions.
As dominating absences go, Arkansas, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament and the consensus best team in the country during the regular season, won't be there -- NC State upset them in the Fayetteville super regional.
The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean, and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion. Action kicked off on Saturday, June 19. Check out the 2021 College World Series schedule and scores below.
College World Series schedule, scores, live stream
You can stream every game on ESPN or ESPN2 via fuboTV (Try for free).
Saturday, June 19
- NC State 10, Stanford 4
- Vanderbilt 7, Arizona 6
Sunday, June 20
- Virginia 6, Tennessee 0
- Mississippi State 2, Texas 1
Monday, June 21
- Stanford vs. Arizona, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/fuboTV
Tuesday, June 22
- Tennessee vs. Texas, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Virginia vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/fuboTV
Wednesday, June 23
- TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/fuboTV
Thursday, June 24
- TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/fuboTV
Friday, June 25
Saturday, June 26
- TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2/fuboTV (if necessary)
- TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/fuboTV (if necessary)
College World Series Finals
- Monday, June 28: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/fuboTV
- Tuesday, June 29: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/fuboTV
- Wednesday, June 30: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/fuboTV (if necessary)
College World Series field
Below you'll find each team listed with their conference, their 2021 record, their pre-tournament ranking in the D1Baseball.com poll, the number of College World Series appearances in program history (counting 2021), and the number of national championships in program history.
Tennessee
Conference: SEC
Record: 50-16
Pre-tournament ranking: No. 2
Men's College World Series appearances: 5
National Championships: 0
Texas
Conference: Big 12
Record: 47-15
Pre-tournament ranking: No. 3
Men's College World Series appearances: 37
National Championships: 6
Vanderbilt
Conference: SEC
Record: 45-15
Pre-tournament ranking: No. 4
Men's College World Series appearances: 5
National Championships: 2
Arizona
Conference: Pac-12
Record: 45-16
Pre-tournament ranking: No. 5
Men's College World Series appearances: 18
National Championships: 4
Stanford
Conference: Pac-12
Record: 38-15
Pre-tournament ranking: No. 7
Men's College World Series appearances: 17
National Championships: 2
Mississippi State
Conference: SEC
Record: 45-16
Pre-tournament ranking: No. 11
Men's College World Series appearances: 12
National Championships: 0
NC State
Conference: ACC
Record: 35-18
Pre-tournament ranking: No. 16
Men's College World Series appearances: 3
National Championships: 0
Virginia
Conference: ACC
Record: 35-25
Pre-tournament ranking: Unranked
Men's College World Series appearances: 5
National Championships: 1