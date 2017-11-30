Colorado Rockies pursuing marginal upgrades while division rivals pursue Giancarlo Stanton

Colorado Rockies news and notes for Thursday, November 30, 2017

Thomas Harding has a great little catch-up with German Marquez. Reminds me of a time when most of the baseball internet was bewailing the Corey Dickerson Trade. If Marquez is able to refine his arsenal in 2018, there's no doubt it will be The German Marquez Trade from now on.

Spoiler alert: it's catcher. Rich Allen breaks down the catcher market for the Rockies. While there are a couple of interesting options listed, he's probably right in saying Jonathan Lucroy would be the ideal.

Earlier this week we published a desperate plea to the Rockies to not sign Eric Hosmer. Naturally, someone needed to run the counterpoint and Noah Yingling is here to make the case. I'll let you read both and decide for yourself but one thing to point out is this: if you're talking about giving $20 million plus per year to someone to play for the Rockies and his name isn't Nolan Arenado, he better hit a heck of a lot better than rookie year Tulo.

Could the Rockies be one of the unnamed teams?

There’s still plenty of talent left in the Rockies farm system. You know, in case you thought the Rockies had graduated too much talent over the past two years.

Around the NL West, or Giancarlo Stanton Rumors

Look, it would be super annoying to have to play Giancarlo Stanton three times more often than we have been, but I've gotta say, thinking about them having to take on all of that contract makes me pretty excited for the long term future of the Giants franchise.

This possibility, however, has me a little less excited, since the Dodgers are still paying Andre Ethier, Josh Beckett, and Carl Crawford good money, and yet they waltzed to the World Series last year. Any disadvantages of taking on Giancarlo Stanton's contract would likely be mitigated.

