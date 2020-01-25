Colorado Rockies, shortstop Trevor Story agree to two-year, $27.5 million extension, report says
The deal means the two sides will avoid salary arbitration
The Colorado Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story have reached an agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Story's reported contract will cover the final two years of arbitration. Story and the Rockies were $750,000 apart in salary arbitration figures, with Story filing at $11.5 million and the club offering $10.75 million, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Story is set to reach free agency at the end of the 2021 season.
Story, 27, put together another strong campaign last season when he slashed .294/.363/.554 with a .917 OPS to go along with 35 home runs, 85 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 145 games. The two-time All-Star and two-time Sliver Slugger was drafted by the Rockies in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, and has emerged as of the best shortstops in the league.
Story's extension comes at the same time as fellow franchise player, third baseman Nolan Arenado is involved in relentless trade rumors this offseason. Arenado, 28, has seven years and $234 million remaining on the mega-contract he signed last offseason. The deal includes an opt out option after the 2021 season. Arenado recently pledged to stop discussing trade rumors days after saying he felt 'disrespected' by the club shopping him. Rockies GM Jeff Bridich then echoed a similar sentiment.
Last season, the Rockies finished 71-91 and in fourth place in the National League West, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Keuchel issues apology for sign-stealing
Keuchel, now with the White Sox, shared more details on what happened during Houston's 2017...
-
Brad Ausmus candidate for Astros job
Ausmus joins the initial slate of candidates for the job in Houston
-
How top MLB free agents project for 2020
The top free agents are off the board, and now it's time to think about how they'll fare in...
-
MLB rumors: Marte trade talks heating up
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Friday
-
Rumors: Padres, Red Sox discuss Betts
Wil Myers would help the Red Sox get under the luxury tax
-
M's Haniger to miss start of season
Haniger, who ruptured a testicle in June, had to undergo another operation
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship