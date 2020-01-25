Colorado Rockies, shortstop Trevor Story agree to two-year, $27.5 million extension, report says

The Colorado Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story have reached an agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Story's reported contract will cover the final two years of arbitration. Story and the Rockies were $750,000 apart in salary arbitration figures, with Story filing at $11.5 million and the club offering $10.75 million, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Story is set to reach free agency at the end of the 2021 season.

View Profile Trevor Story COL • SS • 27 BA .294 OBP .363 SLG .554 R 111 HR 35 RBI 85 SB 23

Story, 27, put together another strong campaign last season when he slashed .294/.363/.554 with a .917 OPS to go along with 35 home runs, 85 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 145 games. The two-time All-Star and two-time Sliver Slugger was drafted by the Rockies in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, and has emerged as of the best shortstops in the league.

Story's extension comes at the same time as fellow franchise player, third baseman Nolan Arenado is involved in relentless trade rumors this offseason. Arenado, 28, has seven years and $234 million remaining on the mega-contract he signed last offseason. The deal includes an opt out option after the 2021 season. Arenado recently pledged to stop discussing trade rumors days after saying he felt 'disrespected' by the club shopping him. Rockies GM Jeff Bridich then echoed a similar sentiment.

Last season, the Rockies finished 71-91 and in fourth place in the National League West, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.