February is here and spring training is just around the corner, which can mean only one thing around these parts: it's time to rank minor-league prospects. Every team across the majors is selling hope to their fans: some are selling it in a more immediate fashion, in the form of active offseasons full of free-agent signings and trade acquisitions. Others, meanwhile, are selling it in the personage of prospects who could make the difference over the coming years.

CBS Sports continues examining the top three prospects in each organization. Our definition of "prospect" is simple: does that player have rookie eligibility remaining for the 2025 season? If so, they're a prospect; if not, that's probably why your favorite young player is absent from the proceedings.

As always, these lists are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, player development specialists, and other talent evaluators around the industry. There's a fair amount of firsthand evaluation, statistical analysis, and historical research mixed in, too. Plus a heaping of personal bias -- we all have certain traits and profiles that we prefer over others, there's no sense pretending otherwise.

Keep in mind that there's no one right answer with these sorts of things. Besides, these are merely our opinions, meaning they have no actual bearing on the future. We already published our ranking of the top 25 prospects in all of the minors.

With all that out of the way, let's get to ranking the top three prospects in the Colorado Rockies system.

1. Chase Dollander, RHP

Top 25 rank: No. 16

The short hook: Fastball-slider pairing should enable 2025 debut

Dollander entered the 2023 draft cycle viewed as the best pitcher in the class thanks to an arsenal led by a stellar fastball-slider combination. He was eventually surpassed (and then some) by Paul Skenes while he battled consistency woes. Since turning pro, however, he's done well to remind folks why he was highly touted in the first place. Dollander split last season between High- and Double-A, striking out more than a third of the batters he faced (albeit with an inflated walk rate) and positioning himself to make his big-league debut sooner rather than later. It's never easy pitching home games at Coors Field, but Dollander has at least mid-rotation upside if he can stay on track. MLB ETA: Spring 2026

The short hook: SEC-tested corner bat coming off shockingly bad debut

Condon was considered the best player in last year's draft class: an SEC-vetted corner bat with an appealing combination of contact, on-base, and power traits who elicited comparisons to Kris Bryant, among others. It qualified as a surprise, then, that his initial exposure to pro ball saw him hit just .180/.248/.270 with 30 more strikeouts than walks in 25 High-A games. The question here is how much should you weigh that initial pro look? There's no one right answer. It's more than fair to write that Condon will obviously have to do much better -- and quickly -- if he doesn't want the Rockies to begin regretting what appeared to be a safe pick. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

3. Adael Amador, INF

The short hook: Switch-hitting middle infielder reliant on singles and walks

Amador had a Dickensian season: it was the best of times (he made his big-league debut in June) and the worst of times (he hit a career-worst .230/.343/.376 in Double-A). His profile remains not for everyone. He's unlikely to boast even average strength, putting pressure on his hit tool living up to its plus billing. There's reason to take the under on that, given that Amador is prone to both pulling the ball and getting too far underneath it, resulting in a lot of easily fielded batted balls. He'll play most of the 2025 season as a 22-year-old, making it OK to give him at least another year to make the necessary adjustments. MLB ETA: Already debuted