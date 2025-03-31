The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Colton Cowser on the injured list on Monday with a fractured left thumb. Cowser suffered the injury during the late stages of Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he slid into the first-base bag and bent his thumb "all the way back," according to manager Brandon Hyde. The Orioles subsequently had to pinch-hit for Cowser the next time he came to the plate, inserting veteran backstop Gary Sánchez.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles recalled switch-hitting outfielder Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser, 25, finished second in American League Rookie of the Year Award voting last season to New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells. The No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft hit .242/.321/.447 (123 OPS+) with 24 home runs and nine stolen bases in 2024. His contributions were worth an estimated 3.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. He was 2 for 16 to begin this season, although obviously he has ample time to get back on track and match last year's production.

Carlson, 26, joined the Orioles over the offseason after an abysmal two years split between the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays. Once considered a top prospect, he posted a .214/.302/.304 (70 OPS+) slash line in his most recent 520 plate appearances. Baseball Reference's estimates have Carlson providing sub-replacement level value to his teams during that span.

Nevertheless, Carlson will now get a chance to revitalize his career with the Orioles. Hyde will also have Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill, Heston Kjerstad, and Ramón Laureano at his disposal to fill out the three outfield slots.

The Orioles, off to a 2-2 start after splitting their series with the Blue Jays, will begin a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon.