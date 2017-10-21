Coming off worst season in decades, Giants reportedly shake up coaching staff

On Saturday morning, the Chicago Cubs reportedly fired pitching coach Chris Bosio. As it turns out, Bosio won't be the only notable coaching change of the day.

That's because the San Francisco Giants have reportedly decided to overhaul their on-field staff, to the extent that longtime pitching coach Dave Righetti, bench coach Ron Wotus, and hitting coach Hensley Meulens are each affected, according to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports

But the Giants are letting go of Righetti and others as the team significantly overhauls a coaching staff under manager Bruce Bochy that also includes reassignments of Ron Wotus and Hensley Meulens, FanRag Sports has learned.

Wotus and RIghetti have been around for a long time. Wotus has been the bench coach since 1999, and Righetti the pitching coach since 2000. They've spanned three managers -- Dusty Baker, Felipe Alou, and Bruce Bochy -- and are each held in high regard. In fact, Wotus has interviewed for multiple managerial vacancies over the years. Meulens, meanwhile, took over as hitting coach in 2010 and interviewed for the Boston Red Sox and Detroit TIgers managerial gigs.

Earlier this week, Andrew Baggarly reported the Giants had met with Chili Davis about a position on the coaching staff. Davis, then, would seem to be the favorite to fill the hitting coach role. Baggarly indicated Meulens could slide into the bench coach role, which would presumably leave Wotus serving in a front-office capacity. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Meulens is likely to stay on the big-league coaching staff regardless of whether or not Davis is added:

Henley Muelens will stay on the #SFGiants major league coaching staff, even if Chili Davis takes the job as hitting coach. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 21, 2017

Murray notes the Jim Hickey, formerly of the Tampa Bay Rays, is a candidate to replace Righetti -- of course, he's also a candidate to replace all of the other fired pitching coaches.

The Giants are coming off a disastrous season that saw them finish 64-98. It was their worst single-season showing since 1985.