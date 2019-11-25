Company creates Astros electronic sign-stealing bobblehead, complete with trash can and laptop
Even Astros fans have to admit, this is pretty funny
What may turn out to be the Houston Astros real MVP now has a commemorative bobblehead. No, not Jose Altuve. The Astros came under fire this month after The Athletic posted a story detailing a former Houston player's accounts of the team stealing signs electronically during their 2017 World Series championship season.
The team allegedly linked a camera from center field to a TV monitor near the dugout steps to decode the opponents' signs and alert their hitters of an off-speed pitch by slamming against a trash can.
The internet, of course, had a field day, and even weeks later people are still finding ways to troll the situation. Now, a bobblehead company is taking it one step further than just roasting the team with memes.
Brad Wheedleton, founder of BobbleHouse Industries, has created an official bobblehead labeled "Astros MVP," WGN reports. It features a person in a baseball hat and an Astros jersey with a mallet and computer in hand standing next to a trash can.
Even Astros fans have to admit, this is pretty funny.
The mini recreation of the alleged cheating setup pays close attention to the small details. The bobblehead is wearing No. 17 on the jersey to represent the season they were accused of stealing signs.
The mallet even bobbles.
The Astros are currently being investigated by the MLB for the accusations.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: M's could deal catcher
Here's what buzzing around MLB for Monday
-
MLB introduces 'All-MLB' teams
The 2019 All-MLB teams will be announced in December
-
Twins unveil baby blue jerseys for 2020
The Twins will celebrate their 60th anniversary next year
-
Why Angels need Cole more than others
The Angels this offseason should be totally committed to landing the best free-agent pitcher...
-
Dodgers have set evaluations for top FAs
But will the Dodgers be willing to pay the going rates?
-
Rumors: Red Sox, Betts not close on deal
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Sunday
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night