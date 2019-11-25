Company creates Astros electronic sign-stealing bobblehead, complete with trash can and laptop

What may turn out to be the Houston Astros real MVP now has a commemorative bobblehead. No, not Jose Altuve. The Astros came under fire this month after The Athletic posted a story detailing a former Houston player's accounts of the team stealing signs electronically during their 2017 World Series championship season.

The team allegedly linked a camera from center field to a TV monitor near the dugout steps to decode the opponents' signs and alert their hitters of an off-speed pitch by slamming against a trash can.

The internet, of course, had a field day, and even weeks later people are still finding ways to troll the situation. Now, a bobblehead company is taking it one step further than just roasting the team with memes.

Brad Wheedleton, founder of BobbleHouse Industries, has created an official bobblehead labeled "Astros MVP," WGN reports. It features a person in a baseball hat and an Astros jersey with a mallet and computer in hand standing next to a trash can.

Even Astros fans have to admit, this is pretty funny.

The mini recreation of the alleged cheating setup pays close attention to the small details. The bobblehead is wearing No. 17 on the jersey to represent the season they were accused of stealing signs.

The mallet even bobbles.

Just gonna leave this right here and slowly back away... 😬@wyshynski pic.twitter.com/pPg6VgPJMA — BobbleHouse® (@BobbleHouse16) November 22, 2019

The Astros are currently being investigated by the MLB for the accusations.