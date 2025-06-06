Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Burnes will have Tommy John surgery next week, manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday (via the Arizona Republic). Burnes exited his start this past weekend with an elbow injury and, after tests this week, received a UCL tear significant enough to require surgery.

This is Year 1 of the six-year, $210 million contract Burnes signed with the D-backs this past offseason. He had a 2.66 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings in 11 starts prior to the injury. The timing of the surgery means Burnes will miss the rest of 2025 and the start of 2026 as well.

CBS Sports will have more on this story shortly.