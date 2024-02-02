The Baltimore Orioles are close to acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade, reports The Athletic. Minor-league shortstop Joey Ortiz and left-handed pitcher D.L. Hall would be going back to the Brewers along with the 34th pick in the 2024 draft, part of Competitive Balance Round A, according to ESPN.

Burnes, 29, is under team control until after the 2024 season and has been considered a trade candidate for a while due to the belief he would test free agency after this season instead of signing an extension with the Brewers. Burnes is a three-time All-Star and won the 2021 NL Cy Young before finishing seventh in Cy Young voting in 2022 and eighth last season.

In his 32 starts in 2023, Burnes went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA (127 ERA+) and 1.07 WHIP. He struck out 200 in 193 2/3 innings.

Burnes immediately shoots to the top of the Orioles' rotation as an established ace. Kyle Bradish looked like a frontline starter last season and youngster Grayson Rodríguez has shown flashes of it. Lefty John Means is a former All-Star and returned from Tommy John surgery last season. All this is to say that the addition of an ace like Burnes gives the Orioles a chance for a pretty formidable top four in the rotation.

On the Brewers' end, this deal going through would mean the end of Burnes and Brandon Woodruff as a duo of aces with both departing this offseason. Freddy Peralta becomes the ace and he's shown All-Star upside. Veteran lefty Wade Miley would be the second starter with Colin Rea and a bunch of question marks to follow.