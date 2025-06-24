The Arizona Diamondbacks will be without one of their top players for the foreseeable future. Outfielder Corbin Carroll has a chip fracture in his left hand/wrist and will be placed on the injured list Tuesday, reports the Arizona Republic. Carroll suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch last Wednesday. He has not played since.

"Unfortunately, it's not responding as quickly as I would like," Carroll said (via the Arizona Republic). "Just something we've got to give it time. We were pretty aggressive the last two days in terms of trying to get back in there. It didn't respond the best. Just take it a little bit easier today and see what happens."

Here is the pitch that caused Carroll's injury:

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge suffered a chip fracture in his wrist when he was hit by a pitch in 2018. He missed roughly two months with the injury. The D-backs have not yet provided a timetable for Carroll's return, though any fracture in the hand/wrist typically requires weeks to recover, and not just one or two.

Carroll, 24, has been one of the best players in baseball this season, hitting .255/.341/.573 with 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He also leads baseball with nine triples. Carroll ranks seventh among all position players with 3.5 WAR, per FanGraphs. He is a dynamic power and speed threat and close to an irreplaceable player for Arizona.

MLB Power Rankings: Never count out the Astros, while Tigers maintain their spot atop the league Matt Snyder

The D-backs will recall Jake McCarthy to replace Carroll. McCarthy has had some great stretches in recent years, including slashing .285/.349/.400 with 25 steals in 2024, but he struggled badly earlier this year and was demoted to Triple-A. McCarthy will join Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alek Thomas, and Randal Grichuk in the outfield mix.

Carroll is the latest D-backs player to suffer a major injury. Ace Corbin Burnes was lost to Tommy John surgery last month, late-inning relievers Justin Martinez and AJ Puk also needed their elbows rebuilt, and catcher Gabriel Moreno is out with a fractured finger. Carroll will be the tenth D-backs player on the injured list.

Arizona blew out the Chicago White Sox on Monday (ARI 10, CWS 0) and they have won nine of their last 13 games. At 40-38, they are 2 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot.