Monday night's game between the Mariners and the Dodgers represented the first time that the Seager brothers, Seattle third baseman Kyle and Los Angeles shortstop Corey, had played against each other in a big-league contest. They made it count by becoming the latest pair of brothers to homer in the same game.

Corey delivered the first blow, launching a three-run shot in the bottom of the second. That home run, Corey's sixth of the season, gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead. They didn't hold on to that for long, and it was in part because of what Kyle did in the following half inning.

A pitch after Kyle Lewis delivered a two-run shot off Ross Stripling to make it a 6-4 game, Kyle hammered his fourth home of the season to cut the Dodgers' lead to one.

The Seagers are at least the seventh set of brothers to homer in the same game since the last round of expansion in 1998. The other six are the Guerreros (Vladimir and Wilton); the Giambis (Jason and Jeremy); the Molinas (Bengie and Jose); the Gonzalezes (Adrian and Edgar); the Uptons (B.J. and Justin); and the LaRoches (Adam and Adrian), according to research conducted at Retrosheet. Past brothers to hit home runs in the same game include Hank and Tommie Aaron, Cal and Billy Ripken, and Matty and both Felipe and Jesus Alou.

Corey entered Monday night hitting .294/.342/.574 (148 OPS+). Kyle, meanwhile, came into the game hitting .288/.366/.488 (139 OPS+). The two have combined for nearly 50 Wins Above Replacement during their careers, per Baseball-Reference's calculations.

Kyle, the older of the two by more than six years, had some fun at his own expense a few years back when, during Players' Weekend, he chose to wear the nickname "Corey's Brother" on the back of his uniform.