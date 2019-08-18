Corey Kluber leaves rehab start after one inning due to abdominal tightness
Kluber hasn't pitched in the majors since May 1 due to a fractured forearm
Cleveland ace Corey Kluber hasn't pitched in the majors since May 1 due to a fractured forearm. On Sunday, he made his third rehab start. Yet the odds of it being his last before he returned to the majors took a hit when he exited after just one inning pitched.
The reason for Kluber's early departure? Abdominal tightness that the team trainers did not want him attempting to pitch through, per Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com:
It's worth noting Kluber reportedly did not touch 90 mph on the stadium gun, suggesting something was off for him physically and/or mechanically. When hearty and hale, Kluber tends to average around 91-92 mph on his fastballs.
Depending on the severity of Kluber's new injury, Cleveland could take one of two routes. They could permit him to continue on his current rehab plan, or they could try to have the 30-day window reset. The minor-league season ends early in September, so if they have to push back his timeline, he may end up having to face some instructional league batters to shake off the rust -- good luck to those poor souls if so. Kluber, by the way, has yet to throw more than 60 pitches in a contest.
Kluber has made just seven starts with the big-league team this year, compiling a 35 innings and a 5.80 ERA.
