Corey Kluber leaves rehab start after one inning due to abdominal tightness

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber hasn't pitched in the majors since May 1 due to a fractured forearm. On Sunday, he made his third rehab start. Yet the odds of it being his last before he returned to the majors took a hit when he exited after just one inning pitched.

The reason for Kluber's early departure? Abdominal tightness that the team trainers did not want him attempting to pitch through, per Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com:

Kluber left game with left games after 1 inning with left abdominal tightness. Trainers didn't want him to try and push through it. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) August 18, 2019

It's worth noting Kluber reportedly did not touch 90 mph on the stadium gun, suggesting something was off for him physically and/or mechanically. When hearty and hale, Kluber tends to average around 91-92 mph on his fastballs.

Corey Kluber is done after 1 inning. He never topped 90mph in the inning. Kluber walked off the mound, consulted w the trainers, and the decision was made. RHP Jared Robinson will be in B2.. — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) August 18, 2019

Depending on the severity of Kluber's new injury, Cleveland could take one of two routes. They could permit him to continue on his current rehab plan, or they could try to have the 30-day window reset. The minor-league season ends early in September, so if they have to push back his timeline, he may end up having to face some instructional league batters to shake off the rust -- good luck to those poor souls if so. Kluber, by the way, has yet to throw more than 60 pitches in a contest.

Kluber has made just seven starts with the big-league team this year, compiling a 35 innings and a 5.80 ERA.