Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer win Cy Young Awards

Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians has been named the winner of the American League Cy Young Award, and Max Scherzer has won the N.L. Award

Pitcher Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians has been named the winner of the 2017 American League Cy Young Award. Kluber got the first place vote on 28 of the 30 ballots. Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox finished second, and received the other two first place votes. Kluber received the second place votes from the two voters who had Sale in first place, and Sale received the other 28 second place votes.

Luis Severino of the New York Yankees finished in third place, with Carlos Carrasco and Justin Verlander finishing fourth and fifth. Craig Kimbrel, Ervin Santana and Marcus Stroman were sixth through eighth.

The complete results are available here.

On the National League side, Max Scherzer was named the winner, getting 27 of the 30 first place votes. Clayton Kershaw finished second, and received the other 3 first place votes. Stephen Strasburg finished third in the balloting, with Zack Greinke getting fourth place and Kenley Jansen fifth.

Rounding out those receiving votes were Gio Gonzalez, Robbie Ray, Jacob DeGrom, Jimmy Nelson and Alex Wood.

The complete results in the N.L. are here.