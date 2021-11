The Tampa Bay Rays and free agent right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber have agreed to a one-year contract, pending a physical, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Kluber, a 35-year-old two-time Cy Young winner, was 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings for the Yankees last season after injury-derailed campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

