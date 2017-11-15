Corey Kluber wins another Cy Young Award

He is the first Cleveland Indians player to win the award twice.

Corey Kluber won his second American League Cy Young award today after a 2017 campaign in which he led both leagues in wins, ERA, K/BB ratio, and WHIP.

For the first time in club history, we have a two-time Cy Young Award winner.



Congrats, Corey! #CyKluber pic.twitter.com/7XGhrtGJt6 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 15, 2017

If you’ve spent any time on Let’s Go Tribe over the last few months, you likely agree that this was a foregone conclusion. This isn’t entirely fair; Chris Sale and Luis Severino both provided excellent innings for their ball clubs. And hey, how about that guy who finished fourth? We can’t forget how valuable Carlos Carrasco was to the Cleveland Indians, can we?

Carlos Carrasco finished 4th in the voting. — T.J. Zuppe (@TJZuppe) November 15, 2017

When the votes came in, it was abundantly clear that the race wasn’t that close at all. Kluber recieved 28 of 30 possible first place votes, an outcome that would have sounded absurd to the talking heads who wanted to hand Sale the award in July. To be fair, Kluber and Sale are the only pitchers to receive first or second place votes; everyone who voted Kuber first voted Sale second, and vice versa. Rounding out the top five was Justin Verlander of the Tigstros. Craig Kimbrel, who dominated in the closer role for the Red Sox this season, finished sixth, the only reliever to receive votes.

Kluber becomes only the 19th pitcher in the history of baseball to win multiple Cy Young awards. With the relatively low mileage on his arm, it’s not a stretch to imagine him winning another sometime soon. Would it be appropriate to use #3CyKluber at that point?