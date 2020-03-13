Coronavirus: David Samson believes MLB won't play regular season games until Memorial Day

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced that the start of the 2020 regular season would be delayed by at least two weeks because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The remainder of spring training was also canceled as part of the decision.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Person with David Samson," David Samson revealed that he doesn't believe that the MLB will play any regular season games until late-May, well beyond the initial two week suspension that was announced.

"MLB will not take the field for a regular season game until Memorial Day," Samson opined on his podcast. "It is unlikely to me -- if not impossible -- for the MLB to play a regular season game before Memorial Day."

According to the initial time table, the regular season could begin as early as April 9. The first regular season games were originally slated for March 26.

Nobody really has any idea when any of the major sports leagues will return to the field of play. The one advantage MLB has is that the season wasn't scheduled to begin until later this month, so they're not coming down the home stretch towards the postseason, as the NBA and NHL are both dealing with in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.