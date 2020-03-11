Coronavirus: David Samson calls out Mariners for lack of a plan, comments on severity of pandemic

The coronavirus is rapidly spreading through the world and the United States, with quarantines, states of emergency and major events shutting down completely. The sports world is being greatly impacted by the virus, as leagues and tournaments are attempting to continue their seasons, while also ensuring the safety of the players, fans, media members and general public.

On his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" Samson talks about how the latest news out of Seattle, Washington in regards to the virus, is impacting the Seattle Mariners.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has put in place a restriction on social gatherings larger than 250 people. This of course means baseball games are impacted, and with MLB Opening Day around the corner, the Mariners will need to find a new plan for their season's first homestand against the Texas Rangers, March 26-29.

The team released a statement saying, "Following Washington Governor Jay Inslee's announcement this morning that he is banning large group events through March, the Seattle Mariners are working with the Major League Baseball Office of the Commissioner on alternative plans for our games that were scheduled for the end of March at T-Mobile Park in Seattle."

Samson says the Mariners should have been prepared for this, because the virus has been a threat for some time. He says they need to have a contingency plan and there should be more information being released.

"Why were we caught with our pants down?" Samson says, putting it bluntly.

He compares it to a hurricane, saying just like that natural disaster, you know when you are at risk.

"Hurricanes you know ten days out when you're in the cone. You're forced to have a contingency plan. Coronavirus is the same thing," he says. "The Mariners knew they were gonna have to move home games way before they put this statement out."

The Mariners are not alone in being impacted by the virus, with the Ivy League men's and women's basketball tournament cancelled, sporting events in Italy stopping and some games around the world being played in front of no fans at all, including the NCAA Tournament.

While many people are not happy with the call to cancel everything, Samson says they are not being realistic.

"I don't know how to say it any more clearly. [The coronavirus] is not something that will just disappear over the course of a week or two," he said.

Noting that other counties have been on lockdown for months, he says there is no end date for a ban because there's no way of knowing right now. "The reason why there's no outside date is because we don't control the curve. If you controlled the curve you would be able to have an outside date," he explained.

Breaking it down he says, "Not alarmist, it is realistic these bans will last for months."

What will calm the chaos eventually is being able to corner the virus and reduce the spreading Samson says, "It's not the apocalypse, it's not the end of the world as we know it ... It is simply that in order to stop this outbreak you need to make sure you contain it. To contain it you stop public gatherings."

