Coronavirus: How MLB's delayed season is impacting minor-league players
Some teams are aiding minor leaguers, but the league has not addressed the situation
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that each team will be committing $1 million to aid ballpark workers in response to the season being delayed by the spread of the novel coronavirus. That's undoubtedly a positive development, and one that should now allow teams to focus on a different collection of undercompensated workers: their own minor-league players.
Minor-league players are frequently exploited by the league as a whole, and some fans have even taken to crowdfunding for the benefit of the players in the days since the league announced it was suspending operations.
Here are five things worth knowing about minor leaguers and the delayed season.
1. Spring training means no pay
One of the cruelest coincidences of the shutdown is that it happened near the end of spring training, a period during which minor-league players are not paid for their labor. Players, then, have not received compensation (beyond their per diems) since the end of last season. They can no longer take comfort in having access to their team's facilities or housing, either, as most players not on the 40-man roster were sent home.
2. A different 'off' season
Players have, in a sense, been forced into another offseason, albeit with some obvious differences.
Most minor leaguers work side gigs during the winter to make ends meet. Alas, the countrywide shuttering of non-essential businesses means there are few employment opportunities available to them. They technically have jobs, so they can't file for unemployment benefits, the way other workers who have lost hours or jobs can, either.
Some players, like Oakland A's pitcher Peter Bayer, have resorted to partaking in the gig economy by joining DoorDash. That Bayer (and others like him) are increasing the risk of catching and/or spreading Convid-19 is collateral damage. "I have to do something in order to make money," Bayer told Sports Illustrated. "It's a risk I have to take."
3. They have to stay ready
Keep in mind, players are being asked to stay in shape for a season that may or may not begin at some point in May, June, or later. The shifting target date isn't the league's fault, but its bleak economic system is, and the delayed season is highlighting its unfairness.
It doesn't help matters that gyms are being shut down as part of social distancing provisions. The players in question cannot afford home gyms or private trainers, which means they'll have to get creative or risk entering potentially pivotal professional years out of shape.
4. Some teams are acting
To be fair, some MLB teams have announced plans for minor-league players. Baseball America has kept a tracker, with the following teams announcing they would pay their minor-league players their stipends through at least the end of spring training:
It's unclear what those teams intend to do once actual regular-season games are being missed.
For whatever it's worth, though, multiple sources who have spoken to CBS Sports about the situation at hand have praised the Rays for doing right by their players.
5. Time is of the essence
This is true anytime people's livelihood is at stake, of course, but there's a risk for MLB that needs to be considered: players walking away from the game entirely to earn a living. As one player told the Washington Post, "[If] it gets to be a month, two months, you could see guys quit because they just have to do something else to support themselves."
Baseball has long profited off underpaid minor-league players. Now, amid unprecedented circumstances, the league is in position to help out those players.
