Coronavirus: MLB jersey provider Fanatics making masks and gowns for medical workers

With sports and many other industries shut down, some companies are doing what they can to fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Enter Fanatics. The top provider of MLB hats, jerseys and other merchandise, Fanatics is doing its part in a big way with the company's latest gesture.

Fanatics will be using the jersey material the company has on hand to create masks and gowns, which are in short supply for medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Michael Rubin, the executive director of Fanatics, said he thought of the idea last week and talked with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to make it happen.

Check out the look:

(Thread):



Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus. pic.twitter.com/r6FAxUdlgH — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Rubin went on to say that Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro had contacted him saying they were desperate to get gowns and masks for the "frontline workers" in the state, so the company responded with this incredible gesture. The masks and gowns are being made at the company's factory in Easton, Pennsylvania.

"The COVID-19 crisis has compelled our country to be more collaborative, innovative and strategic than ever before," Rubin said in a statement to MLB.com. "As the demand for masks and gowns has surged, we're fortunate to have teamed up with Major League Baseball to find a unique way to support our frontline workers in this fight to stem the virus, who are in dire need of essential resources."

Rubin said Fanatics has completely halted production on anything other than the masks and gowns and the company plans to make one million of each to be immediately donated and distributed across Pennsylvania. He also said Fanatics plans to extend its efforts to New York and New Jersey, which are currently the epicenters of the outbreak.