Local authorities in Costa Rica have raided the hotel where the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner died in March from carbon-monoxide poisoning, and a prosecutor assigned to the investigation suggested that manslaughter charges could result, ESPN reports.

Anthony Olivieri and Gueorgui Milkov write:

"In his first media interview about the case, prosecutor Kenneth Alvarez told ESPN on a video call that the three-hour raid at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio was to collect additional evidence related to what an autopsy determined to be Miller Gardner's carbon monoxide death. It was the first formal search of the hotel since authorities went to the resort a week after the death."

The Gardner family first announced Miller's Gardner's passing earlier this year. Their statement, which was released by the Yankees, read in part:

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st."

As ESPN notes, the investigation initially focused on the possibilities of asphyxiation from food poisoning, but that potential cause was soon ruled out by a forensic pathologist. Further investigation revealed accidental carbon-monoxide, possibly from a mechanical room adjacent to Miller Gardner's hotel room, as the cause of death. The latest events suggest investigators are working to determine whether negligence was involved.

Brett Gardner, 41, spent his entire distinguished 14-year major league career with the Yankees, the team that first drafted him out of the College of Charleston in 2005. He retired following the 2021 season as an All-Star and Gold Glove winner.