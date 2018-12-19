Could Major League Baseball return to Montreal? Son of former Expos owner is trying to make it happen

In recent years, talks of Major League Baseball making a comeback to Montreal have gained steam. Once a pie-in-the-sky dream, it seems to be making steady -- if slow -- progress towards MLB at least opening up a conversation. One of the people spearheading the efforts is Stephen Bronfman, the son of former Expos owner Charles Bronfman. Stephen Bronfman joined "The Jonah Keri Podcast" to talk about the efforts, and why it's starting to look a bit more reasonable to think baseball could return to Montreal.

If nothing else, things are moving in the right direction.

"Everything is going so well," Bronfman said. "...Doing all we can to hopefully realize this one day, when that day is who knows ... But it's been a pretty fun ride with zero setbacks."

In regards to a market study for Montreal, Bronfman said that he "didn't realize it would turn into the perfect storm that it did." The study found that Montreal would be the 12th-largest television market, per The Montreal Gazette, with executives saying that the stadium would have to be downtown with a retractable roof.

"That's kind of the next step," Bronfman said, "is ironcladding that real estate to send a clear message -- not just locally but to New York, to Major League Baseball -- they know that we're serious. And we don't do things without their consent or at least without their eyes ... We're just happy to be one of those considered."

Bronfman added that Dave Van Horn, an MLB broadcaster, is supporting a team in Montreal, noting that Van Horn said that "I think this can happen, I think it should happen, I think it will happen."

Regarding market size, Bronfman said that "We're never gonna be in the top five, but we're not gonna be in the bottom dozen. I think we're really well-positioned ... The studies have shown that there is a significant business on that side that keeps you on the good side."

All in all, Bronfman seems to feel good about the direction things are going for Montreal. The challenge, of course, comes through either expansion or relocation. Ultimately, it's up to MLB what will end up happening, but Bronfman clearly has a plan, and that plan begins and ends with local interest.

You can listen to Bronfman's full conversation on the Jonah Keri Podcast below:

