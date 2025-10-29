Shohei Ohtani isn't yet 24 hours removed from his first World Series starting assignment as a pitcher, yet he and the Los Angeles Dodgers are already figuring out how he'll factor into the rest of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I haven't talked to Shohei yet, but obviously he won't be available tonight," manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday prior to Game 5. "We'll see where he comes in beyond that. But I haven't had that conversation. But certainly, when you're talking about Game 6, potentially Game 7 of the World Series, all hands on deck. So we'll see where that goes.

"If he can go, if it makes sense, certainly he would be an option."

Ohtani, 31, threw six innings of four-run ball in Game 4 as part of a losing effort. He walked a batter, surrendered six hits, and struck out six of the 25 batters he faced. Ohtani, a night after reaching base a record nine times in a marathon Game 3, also went 0 for 3 at the plate with a walk.

It's not unusual for starting pitchers to be used during the postseason between their outings. Usually, those appearances come on the pitcher's throw day, or often two days after their start, when they're scheduled for side work. In Ohtani's case, that would rule him out for Game 5 but make him available thereafter.

"Of course, I'd like to prepare to be available for every game in case I'm needed," Ohtani said in Japanese following Game 4, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It's worth remembering that the Dodgers eased Ohtani back into pitching this summer, seemingly with an eye on conserving strength for the stretch and playoff run. Ohtani, having missed the entire 2024 season as a pitcher following elbow surgery, did not throw more than 80 pitches in any of his first eight starts at the big-league level. That foresight could soon pay dividends.

The Dodgers, looking to become Major League Baseball's first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees in 1998-2000, have added incentive for using Ohtani in a relief role. They're tied 2-2 with the Blue Jays in the best-of-seven set, and their bullpen was one of the least reliable in all the majors, tying for the second-most meltdowns in the sport during the regular season.