Could the Indians head to Japan to replace Bryan Shaw?
Could the Indians head to Japan to replace Bryan Shaw?
Dennis Sarfate gets the dramatic clickbait headline treatment on this slow November 29, 2017 morning of news and notes
The Major League Baseball cold stove forges forward after another uneventful Tuesday. Shohei Ohtani is waiting until the Brewers decide what they hate most about the Reds to pick where he will play sports in 2018.
I know you are anxious to hear about the Japanese Bryan Shaw replacement, but really, settle down. He was born in Queens, first of all. And you have to hear about Carlos Beltran first...
Around the baseball webz
• The Yankees are running out of uninterviewed humans after checking Carlos Beltran off their list of potential managers.
• The name Dennis Sarfate sounds vaguely familiar. Apparently he pitched in Japan last year, and might be the best available relief pitcher. COULD THE INDIANS REPLACE BRYAN SHAW WITH HIM? Your guess is as good as mine.
• Doug Fister passed his physical and is officially a Ranger.
• Jeff Sullivan would like to discuss Marwin Gonzalez. This will take less time than Marwin Gonzalez.
• The Braves would like to trade Matt Adams. Do not want.
-
Marlins want Stanton to accept a trade
It remains to be seen if Stanton is willing to cooperate with the Marlins and waive his no-trade...
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted for MLB
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted this winter as well
-
Latest info on Yankees' manager search
The Yankees are still looking for a new manager, more than a month after parting ways with...
-
Beltran will interview for Yanks manager
Beltran will be the sixth person to interview for the job
-
Top trade candidates other than Stanton
Plenty of non-Stanton players look like prime pieces of trade bait this offseason