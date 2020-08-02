Watch Now: Yoenis Cespedes Opting Out Of 2020 Season ( 7:24 )

Major League Baseball began its 2020 season in July, and the league is trying to navigate its way through a 60-game schedule amid a global pandemic. How MLB handles the coronavirus will be a storyline all season long, and the league is currently staring down its first outbreak situation. Twenty members of the Marlins traveling party and 18 players have reportedly tested positive in recent days, and the outbreak has altered the schedule of six different teams. The Cardinals and Brewers also had two games postponed after multiple St. Louis players and staff members tested positive.

Multiple players have decided to sit out the 2020 season due to health concerns, including two big names during the first two days of August. Brewers star Lorenzo Cain opted out on Saturday, and he was followed by Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes on Sunday.

Below we have team-by-team updates on which clubs are dealing with positive cases, as well as a list of those players who have decided to opt out of the season.

Positive COVID-19 cases

Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto was reportedly placed on the COVID injured list on Aug. 2 after self-reporting symptoms. Votto did not test positive for COVID before being placed on the IL. Votto is the fourth Reds position player to either be placed on the COVID-19 injured list or be sidelined with possible symptoms since Opening Day. Matt Davidson tested positive one day into the new season. Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel were later sidelined after not feeling well. All three have since cleared the protocols and returned to the lineup.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins have had at least 18 players reportedly test positive for COVID-19, and the team has not played since July 26 in Philadelphia. The Marlins reportedly had players who contracted the virus bused from Philadelphia to Miami on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies faced the Marlins on opening weekend and have not played since as a precaution. The team had two positive tests on July 30 from a coach and a home clubhouse staffer. No Phillies player has tested positive since facing Miami, but the team will not play again until Aug. 3 at the earliest.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals had their Friday (July 31) night game against the Brewers postponed after a pair of players tested positive. Those tests were taken on Wednesday prior to a game against the Twins, and the results were received late Thursday night. The Cardinals have since had at least four more individuals test positive on Saturday.

Washington Nationals

Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Nationals' July 23 opener against the Yankees. GM Mike Rizzo announced the positive test just hours before the opener, and it's unclear how long the star outfielder will be away from the team. The Nationals had two players -- Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross -- opt out of the 2020 season in late June.

Opt-out list

Here is an up-to-date list of MLB players who have made the decision not to participate in the 2020 season:

There are undoubtedly several, potential short- and long-term health and safety risks being taken by those involved in a 2020 season. Given that, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed on COVID-19 guidelines which include the allowance of high-risk players or players with high-risk families to opt-out on the 2020 season.

In MLB's plan, high-risk players who decide to opt-out would receive both their full salary and service time for the season. Players who have high-risk family members may also decide to opt-out, but MLB would leave it up to teams to make the decision of whether or not they would receive salary or service time. High-risk would include people who have heart disease, lung disease, cancer, high blood pressure, or diabetes. Coronavirus is commonly considered a respiratory illness, but many of those who have tested positive can experience a wide range of different symptoms, including possible effects on the heart.