Major League Baseball began its 2020 season last week, and the league is trying to navigate its way through a 60-game schedule amid a global pandemic. How MLB handles the coronavirus will be a storyline all season long, and the league is currently staring down its first outbreak situation. Eleven Marlins players have tested positive in recent days, and the outbreak has caused games to be postponed in Miami and Philadelphia.

Fifteen total players have decided to sit out the 2020 season due to health concerns, and Rockies pitcher Tim Collins became the latest to do so when he chose to sit out the season after news of the Marlins outbreak surfaced.

The league released testing data on Opening Day (July 24) showing just a small number of new positive tests since summer camp started, but the Marlins situation has jeopardized the season less than a week after it started.

Below we have team-by-team updates on which clubs are dealing with positive cases, as well as a list of those players who have decided to opt out of the season.

Positive COVID-19 cases

Cincinnati Reds

Matt Davidson, who played on July 24 in Opening Day, was placed on the injured list on Saturday July 25 due to a positive test. Mike Moustakas was added to the COVID-19 injured list on July 26 after not feeling well. Nick Senzel was also scratched from the July 26 game vs. the Tigers after feeling sick.

Miami Marlins

Four individuals consented to allow the Marlins to disclose their positive test ahead of Monday's news: Catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielders Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez, and pitcher Jose Urena, who was scratched prior to his Sunday start. The Marlins have since had seven others test positive, creating the first known outbreak situation. The players have not been identified in accordance with their right to privacy.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Outfielder Gregory Polanco also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Washington Nationals

Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Nationals' July 23 opener against the Yankees. GM Mike Rizzo announced the positive test just hours before the opener, and it's unclear how long the star outfielder will be away from the team. The Nationals had two players -- Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross -- opt out of the 2020 season in late June.

Opt-out list

Here is an up-to-date list of MLB players who have made the decision not to participate in the 2020 season:

There are undoubtedly several, potential short- and long-term health and safety risks being taken by those involved in a 2020 season. Given that, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed on COVID-19 guidelines which include the allowance of high-risk players or players with high-risk families to opt-out on the 2020 season.

In MLB's plan, high-risk players who decide to opt-out would receive both their full salary and service time for the season. Players who have high-risk family members may also decide to opt-out, but MLB would leave it up to teams to make the decision of whether or not they would receive salary or service time. High-risk would include people who have heart disease, lung disease, cancer, high blood pressure, or diabetes. Coronavirus is commonly considered a respiratory illness, but many of those who have tested positive can experience a wide range of different symptoms, including possible effects on the heart.