The Texas Rangers are thriving this MLB postseason, as they hold a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series after eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. A certain band has fueled the team throughout its playoff run.

During the American League Division Series, Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed the team has been playing the rock band Creed in the clubhouse, and it's pumped them up throughout the second half of the 2023 season.

Heaney also stated that if Creed was played at the Rangers' home stadium of Globe Life Field, the team would be incredibly fired up about it.

And as it turns out, Creed was actually at Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday wearing Rangers jerseys -- although it didn't seem to help much as the Astros won that one, 8-5. However, the Rangers get a chance to bounce back on Thursday evening, once again at home.

There's been several instances in which a certain song has captivated a team throughout their postseason run. During their 2022 World Series run, Calum Scott's "Dancing On My Own" became the anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies. In fact, the Phillies adopted the song again during the 2023 campaign, and it's still going strong.