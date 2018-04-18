Crowd goes wild after Francisco Lindor homers in native Puerto Rico
Lindor gave the fans what they wanted
The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians played the first half of their two-game series in Puerto Rico on Tuesday night as part of Major League Baseball's attempt to spread the sport.
Predictably, the crowd loves Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was born in Caguas and grew up there before later moving to Florida. Lindor, in turn, gave the crowd something else to love by hitting a two-run home run to give Cleveland a fifth-inning lead. Take a look:
Here are some reactions from those in attendance:
Lindor later took a bow to acknowledge the crowd. He entered the night hitting .241/.302/.379 with just one other home run across his first 14 games.
