Crowd goes wild after Francisco Lindor homers in native Puerto Rico

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians played the first half of their two-game series in Puerto Rico on Tuesday night as part of Major League Baseball's attempt to spread the sport.

Predictably, the crowd loves Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was born in Caguas and grew up there before later moving to Florida. Lindor, in turn, gave the crowd something else to love by hitting a two-run home run to give Cleveland a fifth-inning lead. Take a look:

Here are some reactions from those in attendance:

As fans chant his last name, Lindor stands at the edge of the dugout, faces the crowd and raises his arms up and down to urge them on even more. Crazy atmosphere. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) April 18, 2018

Thundersticks going in the bleacher seats. Chants of "Lindor! Lindor!" Cell phone lights dotting the crowd. Horns, whistles, clapping. And Paquito belts a 2-run home run. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 18, 2018

Lindor later took a bow to acknowledge the crowd. He entered the night hitting .241/.302/.379 with just one other home run across his first 14 games.