Cubs activate Ben Zobrist as veteran utility man rejoins roster for first time since early May

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs reinstated veteran utility player Ben Zobrist from the restricted list for the first time since May, when he left the team due to personal reasons. Zobrist, who recently began a rehab assignment, addressed the media about his personal life, his retirement plans, and more ahead of Sunday's game versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

For the most part, Zobrist said what you'd expect him to say. That he walked away because he couldn't dedicate all of his focus to the game; that he hopes to heal his relationship with his wife; that he isn't sure if he'll retire at season's end; and that he's not quite there, so far as his swing-timing goes. Here are a few tweets to provide more context on those summaries:

Zobrist had a lot to say. Said decision to step away was easy because he's a "100%" type guy. Once he wasn't 100% focused in baseball, he knew what he needed to do. He did admit he still hopes to repair the relationship w/ his wife. Didn't know if this would be it for his career — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) September 1, 2019

Zobrist said he came and spoke to the team in June to explain his situation. By mid-July he realized if he were going to come back baseball activities would need to resume. He'd been working out up until then, but no baseball work. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) September 1, 2019

Something that stands out from Ben Zobrist presser. Zobrist said he hasn’t thought about anything past this final stretch with team. Didn’t say he would retire after 2019 season, but he did say the time is coming soon for him to focus on his kids fully. #Cubs — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) September 1, 2019

If Zobrist can find his timing in September, he could provide the Cubs with a boost. Sure, he hadn't performed well in his 26 games this season. But it's probably fair to assume some of his poor play (he had a 58 OPS+ in 99 trips to the plate) had to do with his off-the-field issues.

Besides, Zobrist doesn't have to play like his old All-Star-caliber self to be a useful bench player. The Cubs have a solid lineup in place for the most part, and adding one more layer of depth -- especially in the last month, when rosters are bloated and teams want to get healthy ahead of the postseason -- is a luxury that the Cubs would surely welcome.

At minimum, Zobrist has been a productive player and respected human being throughout his 14-season career. Even if he doesn't author any memorable moments in September, it's nice that he could go out this way -- as part of the team -- rather than out of sight and out of mind.