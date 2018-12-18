Cubs add to infield depth by reportedly signing Daniel Descalso to two-year, $5 million deal
The deal is reportedly for two years and $5 million
In a move that's been rumored for a few days, the Cubs have agreed to sign veteran utility man Daniel Descalso to a two-year deal worth $5 million, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical.
Descalso, 31, hit .238/.353/.436 (106 OPS+) with 22 doubles, four triples, 13 homers, 57 RBI and 54 runs in 423 plate appearances last season for the Diamondbacks. Most of his time is spent at second and third, but he's also appeared in games at shortstop, first base, left field, right field and, yes, pitcher in his career.
Reading the tea leaves here, the move could well be a precursor to a trade. The Cubs have depth all over the place, but it's been widely reported if they want to spend significantly in free agency (cough, Bryce Harper, cough), they have to shed payroll. In order to shed an unwanted contract, they'd have to attach a cheap younger player. Look at how the Mariners dealt Robinson Cano with Edwin Diaz, for example, though the Cubs won't be doing anything that extreme.
The infield depth here is pretty big. Here's a look at the number of viable options at each position:
First base: Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Victor Caratini
Second base: Javier Baez, Ben Zobrist, Ian Happ, David Bote, Descalso
Shortstop: Baez, Addison Russell (currently suspended), Descalso, Bote
Third base: Bryant, Baez, Bote, Happ, Descalso
Happ, Zobrist and Bryant can also play outfield along with Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora and Jason Heyward, too.
It's safe to say a few of those names can be removed and the team is still easily playoff-caliber.
We don't know exactly what the Cubs will attempt to do, but simply adding Descalso to the mix of an already loaded infield seems like the first step of something else, even if it's as minor as bolstering shortstop depth for Baez with the plan of unloading Russell.
