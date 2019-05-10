Cubs' Addison Russell says he has to 'get the respect of the fans back' after serving domestic violence suspension
Russell made some tone deaf comments after being booed during his return
On Wednesday night, Addison Russell returned to the Chicago Cubs after serving a 40-game suspension under the league's domestic violence policy, and also spending time in Triple-A. He was booed prior to his first at-bat back.
Following Wednesday's game Russell responded to the boos with an incredibly tone deaf comment, telling reporters: "If hometown fans want to boo someone that's trying to help bring the team a World Series again, then that's on them."
On Friday morning, Russell attempted to walk back his comments, saying it's up to him to earn back the respect of the fan base. Here's what he told reporters, including Jesse Rogers of ESPN:
"Everyone is entitled to doing whatever they want to do, think whatever they want to think, say whatever they want to say," Russell said Friday morning. "The reaction to me, I have to respect that. My actions are what they are. I have to be responsible for them."
...
"I have nothing but respect for the fans," Russell said. "It's a goal to get the respect of the fans back. I just wish it could be on different terms."
...
"There's going to be a lot more adversity moving forward, for sure," he said.
This needs to be made perfectly clear: Russell is not facing adversity. Adversity is dealing an injury or a family illness, not a domestic violence suspension in which the violent acts were chronicled in blog posts by the victims. Any "adversity" is self-made and thus far Russell has not a shown a shred of genuine remorse.
As for earned back the respect of the fans, that is not something that can be done on the field. Russell doesn't get to make this all better by hitting .320 and driving in 80 runs the rest of the season. To earn respect, he has to first actually be sorry for his actions, and take steps to be a better person. Right now, Russell is acting like this is all a big inconvenience.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Callaway's job safe ... for now
Callaway is perceived to be on the hot seat for a number of reasons
-
MLB Friday: 7 wins in a row for Brewers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
M's promote prospects Crawford, Long
Crawford and Long were each acquired in offseason trades
-
Astros might be better than you think
The standings don't quite reflect how good the AL West leaders have really been
-
Minute Maid Park rook leaks with rain
Not even the retractable roof on Houston's stadium could stop the downpour from getting in
-
Angels have been great on the margins
The Angels have done a good job of finding cheap talent