Cubs' Anthony Rizzo diagnosed with sprained ankle, could miss rest of regular season

The Cubs are already without star shortstop Javier Baez and Sunday they have lost their first baseman for a while, too. Anthony Rizzo went to field a bunt and rolled his right ankle on Sunday. He laid on the ground writhing in pain for several minutes and had to be helped off the field. As he was helped walking off, he didn't put any weight on his right ankle.

The Cubs announced that X-rays taken at Wrigley Field were negative and an MRI on Monday revealed that Rizzo suffered a moderate ankle sprain. He will wear a boot for five-to-seven days, and then a more specific timeline will be determined. The injury could very well cost him the rest of the regular season.

Rizzo, 30, had recently finally helped the Cubs solidify the leadoff spot. He drew two walks and scored a run before exiting the game Sunday. He's hitting .289/.404/.516 this season.

The Cubs can use Ian Happ or Victor Caratini -- with Willson Contreras catching -- at first base with Rizzo out. They have the depth to cover in the short term, but at some point not having players the caliber of Rizzo and Baez in the lineup everyday will catch up.