Cubs' Anthony Rizzo discusses potential 'sprint' of short season; Reds reliever still hoping for 'all 162'

With Major League Baseball on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the specifics of the 2020 season remain up in the air. A full season seems unlikely, and a condensed version could mean playing lots of doubleheaders and/or extending the playoffs into the winter. In the case of the latter, that could mean a neutral site World Series.

Regardless of how it happens, some players are making it known that they want to play as many games as possible in 2020 if there is a season.

Monday, we heard from both Reds reliever Amir Garrett and Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Here's part of what Garrett told Bobby Nightengale of Cincinnati.com:

"Man, hey, whatever. Let's do it," Garrett said. "I don't really care, man. I'm a gamer. Let's just go and let's do it. I don't care. Whatever we have to do, let's get all 162 in somehow. I don't mind. I think offseason is too long anyway, to be honest." --- "I think we owe it to the fans to get as many games as we can in because at a time like this, all the sports are shut down," Garrett said. "After all this is over, people would have a lot to look forward to and I think a lot of people would appreciate it as well."

On ESPN 1000 radio in Chicago, Rizzo, who's been donating meals to healthcare workers during the pandemic, said the players want to play as many games as possible, including doubleheaders.

"This is going to be a one-off season, so I think it's a good opportunity for one-off things. Let's make this game as exciting as we can. It's going to be a sprint," Rizzo said. "...When it gets going, I'm sure you're going to see a lot of crazy ideas thrown out there, but I don't think anything is crazy at this point when it comes to starting back up, scheduling and travel and all that."

"If it's a short season, we can make it just exciting from the get-go," Rizzo added. "That would be really good for the game and good entertainment for everyone."

We know the owners want as close to a full season as possible, too, so that means we could see something like this:

Opening day sometime in June

Lots of doubleheaders

Regular season play through October

The playoffs in November (possibly at neutral sites)

I personally don't like the idea of playing past November and I hate neutral sites for postseason games, but it's all better than no baseball.