Cubs' Ben Zobrist will soon begin playing minor-league games with eye toward late August return
Zobrist has been on the restricted list for personal reasons since May
Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist will soon begin working his way back to the majors. Team president Theo Epstein told reporters on Friday that Zobrist intends to return this season and plans to begin a minor-league rehab assignment by next weekend.
Zobrist, 38, has been on the restricted list since May. At the time, he took a leave of absence when he and his wife Julianna each filed for divorce.
Here are further details on Zobrist's timeline:
Barring the unexpected, Zobrist should be added to the active roster before September.
This season, Zobrist is batting .241/.343/.253 in 26 games with time spent at second base and the outfield corners. That's a small sample, obviously, and it's out of step with his strong performance in 2018. Provided Zobrist is still capable of producing adequately at the plate, the Cubs could certainly use his defensive flexibility on the roster. Zobrist is in the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract with the Cubs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top picks: Yankees get back on track
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
MLB DFS: Optimal lineups for July 26
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cubs vs. Brewers odds, top picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Cubs vs. Brewers game 10,000 times
-
Rumor roundup: Syndergaard to Twins?
Here are the latest trade rumors in front of the July 31 deadline
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, July 26 picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Yankees vs. Red Sox game 10,000 time...
-
Tracking every notable MLB trade made
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31