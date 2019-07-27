Cubs' Ben Zobrist will soon begin playing minor-league games with eye toward late August return

Zobrist has been on the restricted list for personal reasons since May

Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist will soon begin working his way back to the majors. Team president Theo Epstein told reporters on Friday that Zobrist intends to return this season and plans to begin a minor-league rehab assignment by next weekend

Zobrist, 38, has been on the restricted list since May. At the time, he took a leave of absence when he and his wife Julianna each filed for divorce. 

Here are further details on Zobrist's timeline: 

Barring the unexpected, Zobrist should be added to the active roster before September. 

This season, Zobrist is batting .241/.343/.253 in 26 games with time spent at second base and the outfield corners. That's a small sample, obviously, and it's out of step with his strong performance in 2018. Provided Zobrist is still capable of producing adequately at the plate, the Cubs could certainly use his defensive flexibility on the roster. Zobrist is in the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract with the Cubs. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

