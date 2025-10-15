Cubs, Blue Jays lead the way among 2025 MLB Gold Glove Award finalists
Winners will be announced on Nov. 2
The finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced by Rawlings on Wednesday morning. The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays led their respective leagues and tied for the overall majors lead with six finalists apiece.
The Gold Glove Awards are determined, by and large, through voting conducted among MLB managers and coaches. There's also an aggregate statistical input that weighs defensive metrics "derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts." Said statistical index accounts for just 25% of the process, however.
Here are the American League finalists, listed alphabetically by position.
American League
Catcher
- Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers
- Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
- Carlos Narváez, Boston Red Sox
First base
- Ty France, Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians
Second base
- Andrés Giménez, Toronto Blue Jays
- Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels
- Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Third base
- Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
- Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals
- José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
Shortstop
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Taylor Walls, Tampa Bay Rays
- Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Left field
- Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
- Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
- Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics
Center field
- Kyle Isbel, Kansas City Royals
- Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
- Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
Right field
- Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox
- Adolis García, Texas Rangers
- Cam Smith, Houston Astros
Utility
- Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
- Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
- Daniel Schneemann, Cleveland Guardians
Pitcher
- Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
- Max Fried, New York Yankees
- Luis Severino, Athletics
And here are the National League finalists.
National League
Catcher
- Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
- Carson Kelly, Chicago Cubs
- Luis Torrens, New York Mets
First base
Second base
- Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins
- Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
- Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
Third base
- Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds
- Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees
- Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs
Shortstop
- Nick Allen, Atlanta Braves
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals
Left field
- Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
- Tommy Pham, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins
Center field
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
- Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals
- Jacob Young, Washington Nationals
Right field
- Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Utility
- Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Javier Sanoja, Miami Marlins
- Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs
- David Peterson, New York Mets
- Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
The winners will be revealed on Nov. 2.