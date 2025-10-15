The finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced by Rawlings on Wednesday morning. The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays led their respective leagues and tied for the overall majors lead with six finalists apiece.

The Gold Glove Awards are determined, by and large, through voting conducted among MLB managers and coaches. There's also an aggregate statistical input that weighs defensive metrics "derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts." Said statistical index accounts for just 25% of the process, however.

Here are the American League finalists, listed alphabetically by position.

American League

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Left field

Center field

Kyle Isbel, Kansas City Royals

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Right field

Utility

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays

Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Daniel Schneemann, Cleveland Guardians

Pitcher

And here are the National League finalists.

National League

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Left field

Center field

Right field

Utility

Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers

Javier Sanoja, Miami Marlins

Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitcher

Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs

David Peterson, New York Mets

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

The winners will be revealed on Nov. 2.