In advance of a home series against the rival St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs are recalling outfielder/infielder Christopher Morel, the team announced Monday. Morel, 23, has put up big numbers this season for Triple-A Iowa. In 29 games, he has a slash line of .330/.425/.730 with 11 home runs and nine doubles.

Once one of the top prospects in the Cubs' system, Morel in 2022 turned in a solid rookie campaign for Chicago. He played 113 games for the Cubs last season, while spending time at five different positions, and over that span batted .235/.308/.433 (107 OPS+) with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

Despite that very respectable debut season and a strong spring training, Morel started off 2023 in the minors. Now, though, he's back on the North Side.

In the majors, Morel figures to again play a utility role while perhaps seeing the most time at third base. However he's deployed, the hope for Morel and the Cubs is that his bat will make an immediate impact. Morel's apparent return to the bigs comes not long after the Cubs called up Matt Mervis, a slugging first base prospect.

The Cubs enter their set with the struggling Cardinals at 17-17 on the season and in third place in the National League Central.