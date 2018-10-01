Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras took a rogue baseball in the junk and everyone felt his pain

Being a Major League catcher is often a demanding and painful job. Just ask Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, who took quite a beating during Monday's NL Central tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field.

Despite all the equipment designed to minimize occupational hazards, sometimes the pain finds a way. I probably don't need to explain to you just why this pitch in the dirt left Contreras feeling rather uncomfortable on Monday afternoon.

Wilson Contreras got hit in the worst place.



:( pic.twitter.com/3qtuxndsNl — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) October 1, 2018

I don't know if that's the worst nightmare for any catcher, but it has to be pretty close to the top of the list. It's tough to watch the baseball bring its wrath upon a groin, especially for any gentlemen who have had similar experiences in their own life. There are plenty of catchers who will tell you that a protective cup can only do so much. The mere images can bring back a visceral pain.

As to be expected with any incident of this sort, it brought a mix of reactions. Some people shared Contreras' pain, others couldn't help but laugh at his misfortune, and others fell, uncomfortably, somewhere in between.

Never mature. Always find this funny. pic.twitter.com/371GZjMslF — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) October 1, 2018

Me when Wilson Contreras got popped in the nuts. #Game163 pic.twitter.com/wFqL5KnYs3 — Andrew Stow (@andrew_stow) October 1, 2018

Wilson Contreras just wore a fastball to the groin. The announcer instantly goes “that will make him forget all the English he ever learned” 😂😂😂😂 — Kolin Kubitz ™ (@kkubs13) October 1, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Wilson Contreras and all his valuable body parts.