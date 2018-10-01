Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras took a rogue baseball in the junk and everyone felt his pain
Yeah ... ouch
Being a Major League catcher is often a demanding and painful job. Just ask Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, who took quite a beating during Monday's NL Central tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field.
Despite all the equipment designed to minimize occupational hazards, sometimes the pain finds a way. I probably don't need to explain to you just why this pitch in the dirt left Contreras feeling rather uncomfortable on Monday afternoon.
I don't know if that's the worst nightmare for any catcher, but it has to be pretty close to the top of the list. It's tough to watch the baseball bring its wrath upon a groin, especially for any gentlemen who have had similar experiences in their own life. There are plenty of catchers who will tell you that a protective cup can only do so much. The mere images can bring back a visceral pain.
As to be expected with any incident of this sort, it brought a mix of reactions. Some people shared Contreras' pain, others couldn't help but laugh at his misfortune, and others fell, uncomfortably, somewhere in between.
Thoughts and prayers to Wilson Contreras and all his valuable body parts.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yelich falls short of Triple Crown
Yelich falls an RBI and home run shy, though he did pick up three hits and an RBI
-
Josh Hader comes out dealing for Brewers
If this is what playoff Hader looks like, the Brewers could end up being a problem
-
NYY vs OAK Wild Card Game: What to know
Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday night's AL Wild Card Game
-
2018 MLB Postseason schedule, bracket
The World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Rays poised to contend in 2019, beyond
The Rays truly changed the game in 2018
-
Brewers top Cubs, win NL Central title
The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 on Monday in the NL tiebreaker game