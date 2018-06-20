Cubs closer Brandon Morrow heads to 10-day DL after hurting his back taking off his pants
The lesson here being never wear pants
Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs lost a heartbreaker in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD 4, CHC 3). Justin Wilson blew a one-run ninth inning lead.
After the game, manager Joe Maddon said closer Brandon Morrow was unavailable for the game due to back spasms. Morrow told reporters he hurt himself taking off his pants early Monday morning, after the team returned from a road trip.
Morrow said he felt back spasms early Monday morning when he was getting undressed at home after the Cubs had returned from a night game in St. Louis.
"It's frustrating any time you can't get out there, especially when you can't go for something as stupid as taking your pants off," Morrow said. "Getting hurt any time is frustrating, but when it's not related to throwing a baseball, it's even more frustrating."
Turns out Morrow's pants-related back injury is more than a day-to-day issue. The Cubs placed him on the disabled list Wednesday morning.
Ouch. That is slightly embarrassing. Pants, man. They're more trouble than they're worth.
Morrow, who signed a two-year deal worth $21 million over the winter, has a 1.59 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings in his first season as a full-time closer. He is 16 for 17 in save chances so far.
It would seem Pedro Strop, who threw two scoreless innings prior to Wilson's blown save, would be first in line for closer duty during Morrow's absence.
