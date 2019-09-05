Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel lands on injured list for second time in shortened season

The Cubs have placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the injured list for the second time this season. This time, it's due to right elbow inflammation, per Cubs president Theo Epstein's announcement.

Without Kimbrel, my hunch is manager Joe Maddon uses a mix of guys in the ninth inning but Rowan Wick will likely get the lion's share of closing chances. Wick, 26, has a 2.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 25 innings this season. Brandon Kintzler, Kyle Ryan, David Phelps, Brad Wieck and Steve Cishek are others that can be used in high-leverage, late-inning spots. The once-thin bullpen has actually beefed up quite nicely as the year has progressed.

As for Kimbrel, it's been a tough season. He couldn't find a free agent deal until after the draft, but then the Cubs signed him for three years and $45 million. His 5.68 ERA and 1.53 WHIP are ugly. To be fair, it's the product of a few meltdowns. Sixteen of his 21 outings have been scoreless and he's only allowed multiple runs four times. He's closed down 13 of his 15 chances.

Expect the Cubs to take their time with this one, likely with the hope that Kimbrel can return for the final week of the regular season and be available for the playoffs, should they make it.

The Cubs enter Thursday night down three games in the NL Central to the Cardinals and holding the second wild card spot by three games. They start a pivotal four-game series in Milwaukee.