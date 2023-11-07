This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE CHICAGO CUBS AND CRAIG COUNSELL

The Cubs are making money moves. Craig Counsell is heading to the North Side of Chicago in one of the most stunning moves in managerial hiring history.

Counsell, 53, received a five-year $40 million deal, the highest-paying of any manager, per reports.

Counsell managed the Brewers from 2015-23 and accumulated a 707-625 record with five postseason trips in the last six seasons.

from 2015-23 and accumulated a 707-625 record with five postseason trips in the last six seasons. However, the Brewers hadn't won a postseason series since 2018. This past season, they were swept by the Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series after winning the NL Central.



in the Wild Card Series after winning the NL Central. Brewers players were stunned by the move

Counsell was highly coveted and linked to the Mets and Guardians -- more on those two in a bit.

You'll notice I didn't list the Cubs. Chicago had David Ross, a beloved former player-turned-manager, at the helm, and he directed a turnaround in 2023. But they lost five of their last six games to miss the postseason (allowing the D-backs in, ironically), and now he's lost his job. Dayn Perry has four reasons why Counsell's hiring was so surprising, including ...

Perry: "The Cubs voiced support for David Ross -- After the season concluded, lead owner Tom Ricketts had this to say about his manager: 'I think Rossy did a great job. He creates a great clubhouse culture, the players love playing for him. He keeps a steady, balanced approach game in and game out, that you need over the course of 162 games.' ... Still and yet, Ross lost the job that in an objective sense he probably didn't deserve to lose."

The Cubs are arguably in even better hands now. R.J. Anderson explains three reasons why Counsell was so prized, including ...

Anderson: "Works well with front office, clubhouse -- As fun as it is to evaluate managers based on what they seem to do on the field -- the pitching changes and pinch-hit decisions and challenge requests -- their most important work happens behind closed doors. ... Counsell also seems to have a good feel for what will or won't work, and a willingness to express his perspective and push back as he sees fit."

As for the Mets and Guardians, they also filled their manager vacancies.

The Mets stayed in the Big Apple, hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager Buck Showalter .

bench coach as . The Guardians hired Stephen Vogt to succeed the retiring Terry Francona. At 39, Vogt is MLB's second-youngest manager. He retired from playing in 2022 and served as the Mariners' bullpen and quality control coach in 2023.

That leaves the Brewers, Padres, Astros and Angels looking for a manager. Dayn ranked the desirability of the openings, and here's our tracker.

👍 Honorable mentions

👀 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES AND JIM HARBAUGH

The Michigan sign-stealing scandal may still be far from over, but it took another step Monday. The Big Ten sent Michigan a notice of potential discipline along with evidence related to the sign-stealing scandal, and the NCAA shared some investigation results with the conference, sources told Dennis Dodd. The school has until Wednesday to respond.

Here's what could come next, per Dennis' reporting:

"The penalties range from a reprimand to probation to a possible TV ban. Other potential penalties include withholding TV and bowl game revenue from the university. As part of those penalties laid out in Rule 19.5 of the sportsmanship policy, a 'staff member' can be suspended."

"Sources close to Harbaugh and the ongoing situation speculated to CBS Sports that a court action would be filed almost immediately -- 'maybe 10 [minutes after punishment is handed down]' -- to keep the Michigan coach on the sidelines if the Big Ten chose to suspend him. That action would most likely be an injunction or temporary restraining order allowing Harbaugh to continue coaching."

"For Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, the Michigan situation is extremely complicated. A suspension would potentially impact the Wolverines' chances both of winning the Big Ten and obtaining a berth in the College Football Playoff for a run at the national championship. It could also impact the bottom line regarding revenue brought into the conference."



It's important to remember that both the Big Ten and the NCAA are investigating the matter.

In a separate but related development, a former employee at a Big Ten program stole signs and helped compile a spreadsheet distributed to other Big Ten staffers to use against the Wolverines, per a report.

We're keeping track of every twist and turn.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

⚡ Chargers top offensively challenged Jets

Getty Images

It's deja vu all over again for the Jets. New York's sputtering offense hit new lows in a 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

You know your offense is awful when any score by the opponent is cause for concern. That happened early. The Jets went three-and-out on their first possession, and Derius Davis took the ensuing punt 86 yards to the house for, hilariously, what proved to be the game-winning score. The Chargers did little of note offensively. Austin Ekeler had two touchdowns, and Keenan Allen made a ridiculous catch to join Antonio Gates as the only Chargers with 10,000 career receiving yards.

That's all that was needed.

The Jets rank 31st in points this season; they were 29th last season.

The Jets rank tied for sixth in fewest points allowed this season; they were fourth last season.

Zach Wilson ranks 32nd in expected points per drop back this season; he was 32nd last season. He had two turnovers Monday and took eight sacks. Still, Robert Saleh says the Jets won't consider a quarterback or playcaller change

Aaron Rodgers continues to talk a big game about returning this season, but who knows? What we do know is that until he's back, this offense is broken.

🏀 No. 1 LSU, No. 4 Michigan State go down



Getty Images

LSU took the women's college basketball world by storm last season, starting 24-0 and winning the national title in Kim Mulkey's second year with the Tigers.

It's safe to say they won't sneak up on anyone this year. In fact, they have a huge target on their back ... and it's already been hit. No. 20 Colorado took down the nation's top-ranked team, 92-78, on the season's opening night.

It's the first time a reigning champion lost its season opener since UConn in 1995.

Frida Formann scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, which tied a program record. Aaronette Vonleh added 24 points, and Jaylyn Sherrod had 19.



scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, which tied a program record. added 24 points, and had 19. Angel Reese had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Tigers, but the defense was the issue: The 92 points are the most LSU has allowed under Mulkey.

Not to be outdone, the No. 4 Michigan State men suffered an even more stunning loss, falling 79-76 in overtime to James Madison. Mark Byington has built a good program at JMU, but this is a jaw-dropping result. The Dukes entered the night 1-42 all-time against ranked teams with their lone win coming in 1992 against No. 19 Cal.

Terrence Edwards Jr. had 24 points, T.J. Bickerstaff was outstanding with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Raekwon Horton delivered the dagger 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left in overtime.

had 24 points, was outstanding with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and delivered the dagger 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left in overtime. Michigan State, meanwhile, was an abysmal 1 of 20 from three.

It's the Spartans' first November home loss since 1986.

It took exactly one night for college basketball to remind us how great it is. Here are winners and losers from Monday.

🏈 Updated rankings as college football enters home stretch



Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Another week, another version of Dennis Dodd's Power Rankings. The top five -- and in fact the top eight -- remained the same as last week, but there's plenty of intrigue at Dennis' new No. 9: Ole Miss.

Dodd: "Give Texas A&M credit for hanging in. Give Lane Kiffin room to riff after hanging on against the Aggies. 'I didn't even know who we played, but thanks for reminding me,' Kiffin told a reporter. He was referring to Georgia this week, one of the biggest games in school history."

Also don't sleep on Oklahoma State, which jumped from unranked to 15th after beating Oklahoma.

The top eight also remained the same in the CBS Sports 133, where Penn State is ninth and Ole Miss is 10th. Here are the biggest risers and fallers, and here's the full 133.

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

🏒 Red Wings at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Florida A&M at No. 8 Creighton, 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Auburn vs. Baylor, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Devils at Avalanche, 10 p.m. on TNT