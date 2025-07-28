The Chicago Cubs have locked up their top baseball operations executive. The Cubs and team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have agreed to a multi-year contract, the team announced Monday. Hoyer's contract was set to expire after this season.

"Jed and his baseball operations staff have built a healthy player development organization and put an exciting, playoff contending team on the field," chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "We are looking forward to the rest of the season and to working with Jed for years to come."

Hoyer, 51, has been with the Cubs since 2012, when he was hired away from the San Diego Padres to serve as the general manager under Theo Epstein. The two had previously worked together in the Boston Red Sox's front office and were together when the Cubs ended their 108-year World Series drought in 2016.

Hoyer was elevated to president of baseball operations after Epstein left the team following the 2020 season.

"I'm so grateful for the Ricketts family's trust and support for 14 years," Hoyer said in a statement. "The Cubs are a special organization with an amazing fan base. I'm excited to keep building the momentum we have and to work with a terrific baseball operations staff to consistently deliver a championship-caliber team for this great city."

This past offseason, Hoyer executed a massive win-win trade with the Houston Astros that brought superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago for third baseman Isaac Paredes, righty Hayden Wesneski, and third baseman-turned-outfielder Cam Smith. The trade has helped both teams move into first place this year.

In his five years as lead executive, Hoyer has signed shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Seiya Suzuki, traded for outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and first baseman Michael Busch, and drafted righty Cade Horton and infielder Matt Shaw, among others moves. He also built a farm system that MLB Pipeline ranked eighth best in baseball before the season.

At 62-43, the Cubs are tied atop the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers, and have the best record in the National League. Only the scorching hot Toronto Blue Jays have a better record. They're 63-43 and a half-game up on the Cubs and Brewers.